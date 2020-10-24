Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) President Buys $104,434.00 in Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) President Daniel R. Omstead bought 5,050 shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $104,434.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 120,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,963.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $22.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

