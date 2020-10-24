Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TLTZY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

