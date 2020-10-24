Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

TLTZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.