Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TELNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DNB Markets raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

