Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Releases Earnings Results

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $16.56 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

