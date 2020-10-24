TERA One Day Volume Hits $904,597.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. TERA has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $904,597.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TERA has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00095982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00236121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.01294743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00139763 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

