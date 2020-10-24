Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TER. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

