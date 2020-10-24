Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Conning Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,901 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $45,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.