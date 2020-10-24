Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

