Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Trust conducts business through the sale and lease of lands owned by the company, retaining oil and gas royalties, temporary cash investments and the overall management of the land owned by Texas Pacific. “

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $477.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.14. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Santa Monica Partners LP increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $5,534,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.