The AES (NYSE:AES) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES (NYSE:AES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AES Corp. is leading the utility industry's transition to clean energy by investing in sustainable growth and innovative solutions. It focuses on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs, which will include overhead reductions and operational improvements. AES Corp has also been teaming up with other companies to expand footprint in potential markets. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. AES Corp. Its businesses experienced a demand crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic. Internationally, demand decreased in the range of low-single digits to low-double digits in its various key markets. It expects significant economic disruptions from COVID-19 in the third quarter and potentially for the remainder of the year. Moreover, its debt-to-capital ratio at the end of the second quarter increased sequentially.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The AES has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.81.

Shares of AES opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The AES has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in The AES by 168.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The AES by 301.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

