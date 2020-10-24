The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Allstate worth $36,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 19.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

The Allstate stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

