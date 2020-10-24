The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

The Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by 151.9% over the last three years. The Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of SCHW opened at $40.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,382 shares of company stock worth $9,234,249. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

