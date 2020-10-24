The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 27th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

The Charles Schwab has increased its dividend by 151.9% over the last three years. The Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $40.35 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

