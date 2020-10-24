The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $248.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $248.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.70.

Shares of EL stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.44.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. AXA increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

