The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $248.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.70.

Shares of EL stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.44.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. AXA increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

