The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

XONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Get The ExOne alerts:

XONE opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $221.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of The ExOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the second quarter worth $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The ExOne by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.