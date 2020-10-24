The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

