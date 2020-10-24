The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

NYSE GBX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $981.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $755,707. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 140166 raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

