The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

The Unilever Group has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

The Unilever Group stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.