The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

DIS stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

