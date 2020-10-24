The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEGRY. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

