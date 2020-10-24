Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of TBPH opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 265,318 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $25,585,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 95,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 107,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

