TheStreet Lowers Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MESO. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 3.60. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $21.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 242.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mesoblast by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.