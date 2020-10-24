TheStreet Upgrades PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to “B-“

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

PSMT opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares in the company, valued at $655,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,172,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of December 6, 2019, the company operated 45 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

