Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $83.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,088,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $6,747,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $412,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 141,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

