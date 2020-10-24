Timothy J. Landon Sells 350 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $10,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,596 shares in the company, valued at $526,120.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.59 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $430.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.50 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Public Education by 557.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Public Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

