Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TITN. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,392 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

