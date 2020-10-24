Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOU. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock opened at C$18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.00.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$386.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.57 per share, with a total value of C$82,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,651,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,363,035.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $327,626.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

