TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut TransAlta Renewables to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

