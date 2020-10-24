TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$17.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

TSE RNW opened at C$17.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.27. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8539488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 237.36%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

