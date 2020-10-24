Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,247 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SMH opened at $184.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $190.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $156.34.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.