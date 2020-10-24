Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after buying an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $204.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

