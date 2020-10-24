Transform Wealth LLC Invests $949,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,108,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,502,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85.

