Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura upped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

