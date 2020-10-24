Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $232.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $186.50. The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

