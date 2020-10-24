Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,871 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CSFB increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $136.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

