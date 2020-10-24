Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

TZOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Noble Financial started coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Travelzoo stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

