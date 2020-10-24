TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPH. ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 raised TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 73,479 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

