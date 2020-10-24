TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded by B. Riley Securities to “Buy”

B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. B. Riley Securities currently has $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. 140166 upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TRI Pointe Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $826.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,958,513.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,829 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after purchasing an additional 645,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after buying an additional 559,046 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

