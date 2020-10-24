TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. 140166 raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.