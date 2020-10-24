TrueFlip (TFL) Trading 71.2% Higher Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.41 million and $55.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

