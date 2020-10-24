Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,204,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 157.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,009,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1,441.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

NYSE TFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

