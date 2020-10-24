Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $27,810.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $20,337.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $18,063.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Gavin Friedman sold 1,400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $95,634.00.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $74.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,498.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 360.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

