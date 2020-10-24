Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,498.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at $43,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,220. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trupanion by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 118,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.