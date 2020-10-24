Twin Disc (TWIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.31. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $12.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

