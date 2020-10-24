Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after buying an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Twitter by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.