UBS Group Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €81.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.91 ($82.25).

Get KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €71.68 ($84.33) on Wednesday. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €75.10 and its 200 day moving average is €60.66.

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.