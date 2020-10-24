UBS Group Begins Coverage on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley Securities raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of WWW opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth $80,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

