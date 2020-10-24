Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMPQ. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Umpqua will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 562,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 142,941 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 435,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

